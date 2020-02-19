Arsenal tracking £18m-rated attacker with 19 goals and 10 assists this season

According to the Sun via Jeunes Footeux, Arsenal are one of several top clubs that are keeping a close eye on Gent sensation Jonathan David.

The 20-year-old attacker has been sensational for the Belgian outfit this season, bagging 19 goals and registering 10 assists in 35 appearances across all competitions this term.

The Gunners are joined in their pursuit of the ace by Premier League sides Everton and Leicester, as well as top European outfits RB Leipzig, Napoli, Lazio and Lyon.

The report claims that the Canadian starlet is valued at €20m (£18m). David made his senior debut for Canada at age of 18, the ace has bagged 11 goals in 12 outings for his country.

With Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang both over 30 years old, it seems wise for Arsenal to start tracking some promising attackers that can help the likes of wonderkid Gabriel Martinelli lead the Gunners in the future.

David’s versatility will be a massive appeal to interested clubs. The ace is primarily deployed in a central attacking midfield role, but the ace also has experience of playing as a second striker or lone centre-forward.