Barcelona expected to COMPLETE Martin Braithwaite signing from Leganes today

We’ve become accustomed to Barcelona possessing some of most devastating strike forces in world football over the past few years, so this is just remarkable.

The injuries to Luis Suarez and then Ousmane Dembele allowed Barcelona to make an emergency signing outside the transfer window, but this looks like it may be a panic move as well.

They allowed Abel Ruiz and Carles Perez to move on in January without replacing them, but they only have three fit senior forwards just now so something had to be done.

It seems that the signing of ex Middlesbrough forward Martin Braithwaite is going to be completed today:

Barcelona will pay his €18m release clause which leaves Leganes with no choice but to let him go, but it also sounds like they won’t be allowed to replace him, so it shows how unfair the system is.

His record of ten La Liga goals in 38 games isn’t exactly sparkling, but he’s playing for a poor side so it’s possible that he might get more chances and become more prolific when playing with a better team.

It looked like a complete panic move when Barca signed Kevin Prince-Boateng last season, but this is on a whole new level. Despite that, it would be some story if he became a key figure and fired them to glory.