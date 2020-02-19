There’s plenty of turmoil off the pitch with Barcelona just now, but there’s also a feeling that they could drop points at any moment so their chances of winning La Liga could be slim.

That means that knockout football could give them a greater chance of success, but they will need to get some luck with injuries and hope for some big performances from their key players.

Recently Napoli have been a team that nobody wants to face, they’re formidable at home and played nice football, but this could be a down year for them.

The arrival of Rino Gattuso as boss hasn’t helped matters, so this could be a tie where Barca fancy their chances.

They may also have some good news in the sense that Football Italia have reported that Kalidou Koulibaly looks set to miss their next couple of games, which will include the first leg against Barca.

Koulibaly has gained a reputation as one of the best defenders in Europe and he’s also handy from set-pieces so it’s a big miss for the Italian side.

It should still be a hard game for Barcelona, but if they want to win the competition then they have to beat teams like Napoli.