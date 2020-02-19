Furious Atletico urge Liverpool to be more gracious in defeat after post match comments

They often say that winning becomes a habit and it’s a great one to get into, but there’s also something to be said for a team that can take a loss as well.

There’s also a saying that goes “show me a good loser and I’ll show you a loser”, but Liverpool certainly seem to be a bit rattled after their defeat in Madrid last night.

Diego Simeone is famous for setting up his team to be solid at the back as well as combative, so it’s no surprise that Liverpool faced that kind of performance.

A report from ESPN has quoted claims from someone inside the Atleti dressing room, and some of their words are pretty damning.

They say that Liverpool need to learn to be more gracious in defeat, as well as slamming Jurgen Klopp for being critical of the Atleti players for play acting, while they also suggest the German should focus more on Liverpool’s failures than trying to pass the blame.

It is strange when a team in incredible form get annoyed that their opponents try to keep things tight against them, anyone who tries to play open football against Liverpool will get destroyed so it shouldn’t be a surprise at all.

The also suggest that Liverpool feel their Spanish opponents over-celebrated the first leg victory, so it really has set up a fascinating second leg.