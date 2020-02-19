Man United star Rashford out for ‘another few months’ with injury admits Solskjaer

According to the Independent, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that forward Marcus Rashford faces ‘another few months’ on the sidelines with a back injury.

Solskjaer’s update on the forward’s injury will be a massive blow to the Red Devils, who are pushing for a finish in a Champions League spot. Solskjaer added that it’s ‘touch and go’ whether Rashford will play again this season.

Rashford has been on the sidelines since last month’s FA Cup replay clash against Wolves, the lightning-fast striker didn’t last too long after coming on a substitute and was forced off with the injury.

This is what Solskjaer had to say on the possibility of Rashford returning before the season ends”

“It’ll be touch and go,”

“It takes time. I’m not a doctor but I was hoping that he would recover quicker than it actually looks like he will. He’ll be out for another few months, definitely.”

“We had a scan, it was maybe more severe than we expected. I’ve never had anatomy in school. I didn’t know it takes that time to recover, but when it’s healed he’ll be stronger for it.”

“If he’s not fit enough, he won’t go [to Euro 2020],”

Rashford’s injury turning out be more severe than first feared could also prove to be a major blow to England ahead of this summer’s European Championship.

Three Lions captain Harry Kane is already sidelined, should Rashford struggle to return to full fitness before the season ends, Gareth Southgate could have a major issue on his hands for the Euros.

Rashford has been United’s main man this season, the forward has bagged 19 goals and registered five assists for the Red Devils this term.

From a neutral perspective, it’s heartbreaking to see the 22-year-old suffer this major setback just when he was beginning to establish himself as one of the best forwards in the league.