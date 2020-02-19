There is a general feeling that big changes are going to happen at Barcelona in the next couple of seasons, but it’s not clear if it’s the playing staff who will go or if a shake-up at boardroom level is more likely.

Lionel Messi will go down as one of the best players in footballing history, but it’s starting to look like they’re wasting his final great years.

This season has seen a fairly small squad become depleted by injuries, while the appointment of Quique Setien always looked strange and unless something changes, Real Madrid will probably win La Liga.

READ MORE: Barcelona expected to COMPLETE Martin Braithwaite signing from Leganes today

It always seemed unthinkable that Messi would want to leave, but all of this does make you wonder, and a report from ESPN has hinted at a possible escape route for him in the Summer.

They indicate he has a clause that allows for him to leave each Summer for free, and LA Galaxy have reached out to his father to find out how bad the relations are with Barca at this point, with a view to trying to sign him in the Summer.

There’s no indication at this point if he would be interested and if they could actually afford him, but it does sound like a viable option if the Argentine star decided to leave.

It does seem unlikely that he would move to another European team, so a return to Argentina or a move to MLS does seem the most plausible at this point.