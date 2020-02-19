In his latest column for Sky Sports, former Arsenal and England star Paul Merson has urged Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to drop Dan James.

The Sky Sports pundit believes that the lightning-fast winger looks a ‘bit lost’ and believes that the 22-year-old ‘needs a break’.

James was arguably one of United’s only bright sparks in the early stages of the season but things have drifted off for the Welshman recently.

The Wales international’s last goal for the Red Devils across all competitions came in August, Merson believes that the youngster’s game is solely based on his ‘pace’.

As per BBC Sport, the Red Devils parted with £15m to bring James to Old Trafford from Swansea last summer.

Here’s what Merson had to say on the Welsh winger:

“With Manchester United, you’re talking about one of the biggest clubs in the world not having a centre forward.”

“They’re playing with Daniel James up front, who sooner or later has to be taken out of the team. You feel sorry for the lad, now. He looks a bit lost if I’m honest – he needs a break.”

“He’s playing all the time but his game is based on sheer pace. It won’t bring you much alone in the Premier League, and I feel for him.”

“He needs to be brought out of the team but they’ve haven’t got anyone to bring in for him.”

Whilst James has left a lot to be desired with his performances over the last couple of months, the ace has registered seven assists for the Red Devils across all competitions this season.

Of course like many other young prospects, James needs to add some other tools to his game and perhaps the task of playing for one of the world’s biggest clubs has hindered the ace’s hopes to develop his game.

With James having the potential to be an important player for the Manchester outfit, it may be wise for United fans to show the ace support through his rough patch.

Should Solskjaer follow Merson’s advice and drop the Welshman in United’s next game?