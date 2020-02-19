Santos launch lawsuit against Barcelona for €4.5m relating to breach in Neymar agreement

We’ve all become used to Neymar and Barcelona appearing in the same headlines over the past year, but usually it’s related to the Catalan club trying to take him back from PSG.

Barca have got a lot of problems to deal with just now, especially when it comes to trying to find a solution to their injury crisis up front, so they could do without shelling out any extra money at this point.

That could be something they have to do, after El Mundo reported that Santos are suing them over money relating to the deal that saw Barca sign Neymar in the first place.

They report that part of the agreement would see two friendly matches be played between the clubs, but only one actually took place. Santos claim that a game in Brazil should’ve been played, and they put a value of €4.5m on that game.

It sounds like this could be quite a complicated case, as they go on to suggest that the Barcelona President is under investigation for potential fraud in the deal that involved a company that owned some of the player’s image rights, so this could be drawn out over a length of time.