Solskjaer says Man United’s Pogba is ‘not anywhere near’ return from injury

According to BBC Sport, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that superstar midfielder Paul Pogba is ‘not anywhere near’ a return from injury.

The Frenchman has been limited to just eight appearances across all competitions this season after batting with injuries. The World Cup winner is sidelined with an ankle problem.

The 26-year-old’s last start for the Red Devils came against Arsenal on September 30.

The charismatic midfielder briefly returned as a substitute in two of United’s fixtures over the hectic Christmas period but soon found himself back on the sidelines.

Here’s Solskjaer’s update on the World Cup winner’s recovery:

“Paul has not been part of the team training yet, so it’ll depend on how he feels or when he feels ready to do that, so he’s not anywhere near that yet.”

The Manchester outfit already have forward Marcus Rashford sidelined following a long-term injury, fans would’ve hoped that Pogba was edging closer to a return in order to boost the side’s chances of finishing in a Champions League spot this season.

Fortunately the Red Devils bolstered their midfield ranks with the signing of Bruno Fernandes in the January transfer window, the Portuguese playmaker will have to continue to hit the ground running after United’s injury problems.