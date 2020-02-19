Video: Atletico Madrid players celebrate in training after win against Liverpool

Atletico Madrid players have been filmed celebrating in training earlier today following their impressive win against Champions League holders Liverpool last night.

Diego Simeone’s side turned in a masterful defensive display as they kept the Reds at bay after taking the lead in just the fourth minute of the match.

Midfielder Saul bundled the ball into the back of the net for the Spanish giants after a corner.

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson was critical of the Spanish side’s decision to celebrate like ‘they’d already won the tie’ last night in his defiant post-match interview.

In footage from today’s training session, many of Atletico’s players can be seen either waving towels in the air or clapping their hands joyfully.

Take a look at Los Rojiblancos’ celebrations below:

? EUFORIA EN EL ENTRENO DEL ATLETI tras la victoria contra el Liverpool. ¿EXCESIVA? ¡Nos vemos a las 3 en #JUGONES! pic.twitter.com/ppFOAHY8nl — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) February 19, 2020

? Buen rollo en la sesión de recuperación del @Atleti ? Ni que hubieran ganado al Liverpool… ? #Golazo pic.twitter.com/mVIlhAiQ6j — El Golazo de Gol (@ElGolazoDeGol) February 19, 2020

With a mammoth second-leg tie at Anfield in a few weeks, are these celebrations from Atletico excessive?