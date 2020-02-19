Video: Big setback for Spurs as Liverpool target Werner grabs a vital goal for RB Leipzig

We’ve seen it many times that Jose Mourinho will happily take a 0-0 draw at home during a knockout game, but this task has just got much more difficult.

Plenty of Liverpool fans may be interested viewers after Sky Sports News linked them with a move for Timo Werner, and he’s grabbed the vital opener from the spot:

Ice cold penalty from Timo Werner, can’t wait for him to be a Liverpool player soon. ? pic.twitter.com/rAg5AgVmxt — Samue (@SamueILFC) February 19, 2020

Timo Werner goal against Tottenham

(0-1) pic.twitter.com/kY0g7JX9HJ — Goal Line (@allgoalline) February 19, 2020

Ben Davies looks like he only has eyes for the ball but it is one of the clearer penalty awards that you’ll see, and it’s an ice cool finish from Werner to put it away/

This is a tough one for Spurs now, they may be tempted to push for a goal themselves, but if the Germans get another then the tie could be close to being over.