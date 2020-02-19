Video: “It makes me very proud” Timo Werner drops Liverpool transfer hint

It’s hard to think of many teams who have been as dominant and good to watch as Liverpool over the past few years, so it’s easy to see why a lot of players would jump at the chance to move there.

It’s natural for in-form players to be linked with the biggest clubs, and Timo Werner is a name that’s been consistently mentioned in terms of a move to Anfield.

He was asked about the prospect of moving to Liverpool after the Spurs game tonight, and this response will have the fans excited:

.@TimoWerner: – Liverpool are the best team in the world at the moment, and when you’re linked with that team, it makes me very proud. (@JanAageFjortoft) pic.twitter.com/KE0Fy4sm0F — Viasport Fotball (@ViasportFotball) February 19, 2020

It does make you wonder where he might fit in, it would surely be a case that he would be a back up unless someone left, but he should also back himself to force his way into the side.

The Leipzig striker has been highly thought of for some time, but this could be a breakthrough season even by his standards. His 25 goals in all competitions is already a career best in a season, while he’s also showing he can do it in the Champions League.