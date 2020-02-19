Video: Kevin De Bruyne’s brilliant finish to extend Man City’s lead vs West Ham

In the 61st minute of this evening’s Premier League clash between Manchester City and West Ham, Kevin de Bruyne extended the lead.

De Bruyne exchanged passes with Bernardo Silva to build an opportunity for the Citizens, Silva showed his selfless character to leave a loose ball free for his teammate.

De Bruyne repaid Silva’s faith by drilling the ball into the back of the net with a superb finish.

Take a look at the Belgian playmaker’s fine finish below:

The conductor of the #MCFC orchestra starts and finishes the move off! ? Follow updates as @ManCity host @WestHam in their rearranged Premier League fixture live on Sky Sports Premier League with free match highlights shortly after full time here ? https://t.co/dxOYdpTgCZ pic.twitter.com/5vJX74fLVJ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 19, 2020