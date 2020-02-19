Menu

Video: Kevin De Bruyne’s brilliant finish to extend Man City’s lead vs West Ham

Manchester City West Ham FC
In the 61st minute of this evening’s Premier League clash between Manchester City and West Ham, Kevin de Bruyne extended the lead.

De Bruyne exchanged passes with Bernardo Silva to build an opportunity for the Citizens, Silva showed his selfless character to leave a loose ball free for his teammate.

De Bruyne repaid Silva’s faith by drilling the ball into the back of the net with a superb finish.

Take a look at the Belgian playmaker’s fine finish below:

