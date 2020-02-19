Video: No penalty for Man City despite Angelo Ogbonna grabbing Aguero’s privates

Sometimes a top class player can be impossible to stop, so defenders have to resort to desperate measures to find a way to slow them down.

Angelo Ogbonna faces the task of trying to keep him quiet tonight, but it seems like he’s taking the idea of “getting to grips with him” a little to seriously:

One way to stop Aguero shooting pic.twitter.com/3rEukucpbK — jambon (@Ianbeverley) February 19, 2020

Ogbonna grabbing Aguero’s bollocks. No penalty apparently pic.twitter.com/76UhP3ld1r — Matthew (@minstrel69) February 19, 2020

Man’s literally stopping Aguero from scoring by grabbing him by the balls. Is the power out in the VAR room or? pic.twitter.com/Svx0ngGSbh — Akio Fernandes ? (@BlueWolf_09) February 19, 2020

It’s one of those fouls that looks like it could be an accident when you just see the images, but when you see the video it’s clear he wanted to grab him to prevent him from getting a shot away.

Maybe he didn’t mean to grab him in that exact area, but it has to be a penalty.

