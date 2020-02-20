Emerson Palmieri’s agent has said that Inter Milan and Juventus are interested in signing him.

The Italian international was a regular for Chelsea at the start of the season but the emergence of Reece James has seen him on the bench a few times. Currently valued at €30 million according to Transfermarkt , Emerson has made 18 appearances for the Blues across all competitions, providing an assist against Lille.

The 25-year-old was linked to Juventus with Calciomercato claiming that the Bianconeri were eyeing a move for him during the summer. Now, his agent Luis Fernando Garcia has said that along with the Serie A champions, Inter Milan are interested in him as well. Speaking to JuveNews, he said: “We are well aware of the interest of Juventus but also of Inter. So far there has been no talk of a transfer with Chelsea, nor has there been any official offer. I believe that until May there will be no official offers from the two clubs. In the summer we will decide what to do.”

Reece James has been doing quite well for Chelsea which has seen him often start at right-back and skipper Cesar Azpilicueta switch to left-back while Emerson ends up on the bench. However, he has started in a few matches recently so the London club may not be too eager to let go of him.

Juventus might need a left-back as backup for Alex Sandro and Emerson could be a suitable option. Provided Inter manage to sign the 25-year-old, he could end up playing as a left midfielder.