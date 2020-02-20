According to Foot Mercato, Premier League giants Arsenal and Chelsea are amongst the top European outfits that are interested in a move for Paris Saint-Germain prodigy Kays Ruiz-Atil.

The 17-year-old is a regular feature in PSG’s UEFA Youth League team, the central midfielder has made five outings in the competition this season.

Foot Mercato claim that the ace’s current contract with the Parisians runs until June 2021, the promising youngster has reportedly turned down the Ligue 1 champions’ first offer of a renewal.

Borussia Dortmund and Juventus are also keeping tabs on the French-Moroccan. The ace left Barcelona’s world famous academy to join PSG in 2015.

Foot Mercato claim that Ruiz-Atil’s representatives believe that the ace deserves a larger salary increase than PSG have initially offered.

Arsenal could certainly be a fine club for Ruiz-Atil to continue his development, the Gunners have a brilliant track record with honing French talent in particular.

Chelsea also offer an interesting option for the 17-year-old, the Blues have awarded first-team opportunities to their most talented youngsters since Frank Lampard took the reins last summer.