Arsenal to scout Italian transfer target this weekend

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, certainly isn’t resting on his laurels.

After signing Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares in January on loan deals, the Gunners boss is sending scouts to Italy this weekend to look at another potential target.

Roma’s Bryan Cristante is apparently attracting Arteta’s interest, according to the Mirror via Italian outlet Calciomercato.

It’s understood that more quality in midfield is what’s required as the north Londoners look to strengthen in the middle of the park.

Whether this means more rotation for the likes of Matteo Guendouzi, Granit Xhaka, Dani Ceballos and Lucas Torreira et al, or perhaps a clear out in the summer, isn’t yet clear.

What is understood is that Arteta has a vision and a project and he will do what he believes is best for the club.

He said back at his original press conference that he wants all of his players with him, and if they’re not, the likelihood is there’ll be a problem.

Should Cristante arrive, it makes his decision on who to cull just that little bit easier.

Cristante has made 17 appearances across all competitions this season, the ace is primarily used in a defensive midfield role.

Arsenal’s shaky backline needs all the protection that it can get, targeting a defensive midfielder could prove to be a wise move by Arteta.