Arsenal vs Everton Prediction from 22Bet: The Fight for the Champions League

Manchester City got banned from Champions League starting next season, as detailed by BBC Sport, which means that the fifth place is now also qualifying for the Champions League.

Both Everton and Arsenal are 4 and 6 points away from the fifth position meaning that it is in their reach. Arsenal has been playing a bad season but Arteta’s team managed to strongly win against Newcastle with 4:0 last week. Ancelotti’s Everton has also been playing excellent football recently and both teams are looking for the three points.

Gunners Ready

The Gunners are the team with most draws in Premier League this season. They are currently six points from that fifth position and Chelsea and Tottenham are playing a match this week so some points will be lost. After the last game, optimism has entered the club especially since all of their attackers scored a goal against Newcastle.

Although, it’s fair to say that Roy Keane isn’t convinced just yet and had a dig at the Gunners this week.

Matteo Guendouzi lost his place in the midfield and quite possibly in the squad since he and Arteta had an issue regarding his ethic. Still, it seems that the Gunners didn’t miss him much in the last game against Newcastle so this might be a positive sign.

Also, Nicolas Pépé, an Ivorian winger who came from Lille for £72 has scored against Newcastle and is starting to play better. It seems that he finally adjusted to the new team.

Arsenal is waiting for Ancelotti’s Toffees who are playing excellent football and have two points more than the Gunners so it will be a tough match.

The Unbeatable

Everton is playing excellent football having been undefeated in ten on the last eleven matches. In the last ten games, they and the Citizens are at the second place in form but City lost three games as opposed to one lost by the Toffees. Still, they had 4 draws.

The team had a horrible start of the season has been in the lower part of the table up until December. Once Marco Silva has been fired, the Toffees started to play much better. Richarlison and Calvert-Lewin are starting to play much better and the whole team is in excellent form.

Prediction

Everton has conceived 6 goals in the last five games and their defensive line is not the best part of the team. The gunners will definitely look to take advantage of that considering their strong attacking line. It is hard to predict who the winner is going to be which is why it is better to bet on a number of goals. It seems that the game will feature over 2.5 goals with a potential draw.