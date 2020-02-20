Man Utd face Club Brugge in the first leg of their Europa League round-of-32 tie on Thursday night, but Mason Greenwood will play no part.

The Red Devils will be eager to not only build some momentum after their win over Chelsea on Monday, but also to take an advantage into the second leg of their tie with Brugge next week.

In turn, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has taken a strong squad to Belgium, but he has confirmed that one key player will be missing.

As per the club’s official site, the Man Utd boss has confirmed that Greenwood misses out due to illness, and so he’ll have to rely on his other attacking options to provide them with a threat in the final third.

“Mason hasn’t travelled, he didn’t feel well. Apart from that, it’s more or less the same squad as Monday,” he is quoted as saying.

With Marcus Rashford already sidelined with an injury, it’s far from ideal that another attacking player is not at Solskjaer’s disposal this week.

Particularly given Greenwood has bagged four goals and two assists in five Europa League outings so far this season, it will be a disappointing setback for all concerned as he will likely have played a key role.

It’s added in the report above that Scott McTominay is also absent despite making progress in his recovery from a knee injury, although there was better news as Victor Lindelof has recovered to get the nod having missed the win over Chelsea earlier this week.

With Greenwood joining Rashford on the sidelines, it will be interesting to see if Solskjaer gives January loan signing Odion Ighalo a starting berth, or perhaps he’ll play it safe and bring on the 30-year-old if they are searching for an away goal and need a presence in the box to snatch something late on.