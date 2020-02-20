Man Utd have seemingly been handed a transfer boost over reported target and Bayer Leverkusen starlet Kai Havertz ahead of the summer window.

The 20-year-old has continued to impress this season with six goals and two assists in 27 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit.

SEE MORE: Sky Sports reporter claims €100m-rated Ligue 1 star wants Manchester United move

It comes after he bagged 20 goals in 42 outings last year, while he already has seven caps to his name for Germany as he appears to have a bright future ahead of him for club and country.

According to The Sun, Man Utd have been paired with an interest in the talented starlet, and now they will be boosted by the fact that sporting director Rudi Voller has seemingly dropped a hint that he could leave this summer after agreeing to stay on for another year last summer.

It’s added that Havertz could cost up to £80m for any interested party, and so United will have to be fully convinced that he’s the right talent to splash out on to offer a long-term solution in midfield.

Having already snapped up Bruno Fernandes in January, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is seemingly looking to add more quality in that department, particularly with speculation still rife over Paul Pogba’s future at Old Trafford.

While the likes of Jack Grealish and James Maddison have been linked with a move to Man Utd this summer, Havertz could be another target to keep an eye on as he could now be on the move ahead of next season.

The German international appears to tick all the right boxes as Solskjaer continues to build a squad with long-term success in mind, and so time will tell if an agreement can be reached between the two clubs, or if that whopping price-tag will force Man Utd to look elsewhere.