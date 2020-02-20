Bruno Fernandes responds to Club Brugge on Twitter after they claim he won’t score tonight

Most of the talk about Bruno Fernandes ahead of his move to Old Trafford revolved around his ability on the pitch, but it’s starting to look like he could be an interesting character too.

He hasn’t found the net for Manchester United yet, but he has shown the willingness to get forward and have a shot. The fans will be hoping he can start to show some end product soon, but that ability to try and take control has been sorely lacking this season.

He had a brief exchange on Twitter today with the Club Brugge account, and it seems there’s a difference in opinion over if he will score tonight:

Bruno Fernandes has sent his warning to Club Brugge ?? pic.twitter.com/6qu8LCWrHy — utdreport (@utdreport) February 20, 2020

It’s rare to see a player be so direct and willing to engage on Twitter because it will often come back to bite you, but it’s refreshing to see.

Reaching the Champions League next season has to be the main priority for United with the Premier League title long gone, and winning the Europa League would provide that.

We’ve also seen Ole Gunnar Solskjaer go with a weakened team in the competition this season, so it will be interesting to see how they line up tonight.