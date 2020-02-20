Chelsea and Spurs interested in summer move for £18m-rated striker

Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol has claimed in his latest weekly column that Chelsea are amongst the Premier League clubs that are keeping tabs on Amiens ace Serhou Guirassy.

Solhekol claims that West Ham, Bournemouth and Brighton were eyeing a move for the ace in the January transfer windows.

Those Premier League sides will now be kicking themselves with Solhekol reporting that Tottenham scouted the ace during his side’s recent 4-4 draw against Paris Saint-Germain.

Chelsea are also keeping a close eye on the centre forward.

Guirassy actually bagged two goals against the Ligue 1 champions with the scouts in attendance. It’s claimed that the 23-year-old would be available for £18m this summer.

Guirassy has been one of the few bright sparks in an Amiens side that are second to bottom in Ligue 1.

The France youth international has bagged eight goals and registered one assist in 21 appearances in the French top-flight this season.

Both Spurs and Chelsea are in need of a quality backup striker.

The Blues need someone else to challenge England international Tammy Abraham for the No.9 spot, with Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi looking unconvincing in their bit-part roles this season.

Spurs on the other hand certainly need another option to up front as a backup to Harry Kane.

The Three Lions’ captain is currently sidelined with an injury, this massive blow has led to Jose Mourinho deploying wide forwards Lucas Moura and Heung-Min Son up top.