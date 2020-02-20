Chelsea legend John Terry is of the opinion that the Blues can finish in the top four of the Premier League this season.

Frank Lampard’s side are currently fourth in the Premier League table but a few disappointing results has seen the gap between them and the next few teams narrow down. Chelsea lost their most recent fixture against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge and are now just a point above fifth-placed Tottenham.

Terry feels that the Blues can take that fourth position at the end of the season. As quoted by Mirror, the Aston Villa assistant coach said: “It begins with Spurs at the weekend at home. It’s the perfect game to come and respond if you are a Chelsea supporter or player. They are probably our biggest rivals, a local derby.

Stamford Bridge will be rocking it’s a big opportunity for players to go and show what this fixture means, show they want to fight for the shirt. It’s an opportunity for certain individuals, maybe there will be a few changes from tonight’s game. It will be tough, I just think Spurs and Man United have had a couple of good results and I think Chelsea are on the decline slightly. But I think they have another gear to go to and I think Chelsea will secure that fourth spot.”

The Blues have had a few shaky performances in the past couple of months and they do need to improve if they are to end in the top four. Chelsea have a good bunch of players and have a fair chance of holding on to that fourth position.

The Blues play Spurs tomorrow at Stamford Bridge. They managed to beat Jose Mourinho’s side in North London and will be keen on securing a similar result at home.