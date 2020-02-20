Chelsea reportedly face a difficult decision this summer in terms of whether they will prioritise the development of Faustino Anjorin or swoop for Jude Bellingham.

Frank Lampard has enjoyed some success this year by showing faith in his youngsters and giving them a chance to cement their place in his starting line-up.

That has led to positive results with the likes of Fikayo Tomori, Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham establishing themselves as key figures, although the lack of experience and quality depth is perhaps costing them now as they continue to stumble in their bid to hold on to fourth place in the Premier League table.

According to The Sun, via Goal, they could now face a decision on whether or not they will prioritise Anjorin’s future and tie him down to a long-term contract, or instead look to snap up Bellingham in a touted £50m move from Birmingham City.

The addition of Bellingham to provide a long-term solution in midfield would perhaps push Anjorin further down the pecking at Stamford Bridge, giving him the wrong impression about his chances of making a breakthrough in the coming years.

In turn, it could be a decisive decision from the Blues as it could be interpreted as a big indication in which direction they wish to go moving forward.

Bellingham is also wanted by Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona, according to the Sun, and so that arguably tells a story in itself about his potential.

Nevertheless, Chelsea could continue to show faith in their own youth stars rather than splashing out on young talent, but Bellingham certainly seems like a young player that they’d want to land.