It was a burn that would’ve stung the thousands of Manchester United Twitter followers.

Early on Thursday afternoon, the official Manchester United account sent out a #ThrowbackThursday from the last time they played in Bruges, with Wayne Rooney scoring a hat-trick.

Not to be outdone, the Club Brugge official account stormed right back.

‘What a Champions League night that was!’ the tweet read. ‘Our last one was in December. Yours?’

What a Champions League night that was! Our last one was in december. Yours? ? https://t.co/TNCxK22kur — Club Brugge KV (@ClubBrugge) February 20, 2020

Brutal blow from the Belgian outfit.

If it was designed to rile the opposition, United’s tweet didn’t appear to have had that effect in the opening exchanges of the match.

With less than three minutes gone, some woeful defending from the Red Devils almost handed their hosts the opener.

See Here: Video: Shambolic Man United defending almost gifts Brugge a goal inside three minutes

Playing in such a fashion won’t have helped in terms of the ridicule being piled on either.

It’s long been contended that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are well below par for what’s expected of a Manchester United team.

However, a win for the visitors on Thursday night could see another epic social media comeback.