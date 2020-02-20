Barcelona have confirmed the signing of Martin Braithwaite from Leganes, as they have activated his €18m release clause.

The Catalan giants have been dealt a major double blow over the past month, with both Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele undergoing surgery after injury setbacks.

While the pair are now long-term absentees, it has left coach Quique Setien short of options in attack for the rest of the season as he will have to rely on Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann and Ansu Fati to carry the load across competitions.

However, as confirmed by the club’s site, they have now announced the signing of Braithwaite from Leganes in an €18m deal, while he will sign a deal that will keep him at the Nou Camp until 2024.

Further, he has had a whopping €300m release clause included in his agreement, and so now he’ll be itching to go and to try and make his mark for Barcelona in the coming weeks.

The 28-year-old has bagged eight goals and one assist in 27 appearances so far this season, while his ability to play up front and on the left wing was perhaps another reason as to why he was identified as the best possible solution for now by Barcelona.

That versatility could help offer either a presence up top of an alternative to Fati, and so it remains to be seen just how smart a purchase this is for the reigning La Liga champions to cope with their current injury crisis.

Braithwaite will be hoping to make his debut against Eibar on Saturday, with Barcelona looking to wipe out their one-point deficit to league leaders Real Madrid with 14 games to go.