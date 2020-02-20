Inter Milan are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso in the summer.

The Spaniard hasn’t been much of a regular under Frank Lampard this season, featuring in 15 matches with a goal against Newcastle and three assists to his name.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Antonio Conte is interested in reuniting with Alonso. This report also claims that Chelsea want €30 million for the 29-year-old, an amount Inter are not too willing to pay.

Alonso has found it hard to be a regular for the Blues this season with Cesar Azpilicueta and Emerson being preferred ahead of him. The Spaniard hasn’t played a single Premier League match for Chelsea since their 2-0 win against Tottenham on December 22.

Hence, the Spaniard might prefer a move away from the club in order for more game time. Alonso is capable of doing well in the left midfield position where he would most likely be deployed by Conte. Inter currently have the likes of Kwadwo Asamoah, Cristiano Biraghi and Ashley Young.

Provided they manage to sign the Spaniard, there’s a good chance he could start as he was fairly good under Conte at Chelsea.