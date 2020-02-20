Juventus are reportedly interested in signing Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus in the summer.

The Brazilian international has netted 16 goals while providing nine assists in 34 appearances across all competitions so far.

SEE MORE: Video: Kevin De Bruyne’s brilliant finish to extend Man City’s lead vs West Ham

According to Italian newspaper Tuttosport, Juventus are interested in the 22-year-old who is valued at €70 million. This report also claims that the club’s manager Maurizio Sarri is an admirer of Jesus.

The Brazilian has had a fairly good season with Man City and he’s a pretty good backup option for Sergio Aguero. Hence, there’s every chance of the club not willing to let him go.

However, given City’s two-year ban from the Champions League, a few players might contemplate leaving the club. Juventus currently have some very good attacking options in Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain. The addition of Jesus would undoubtedly bolster the Bianconeri’s attack but it will be very difficult for him to be a regular starter for them.

Hence, Juventis may not be the best destination for the Brazilian striker if he leaves City.