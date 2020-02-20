Former Manchester United striker, Robin van Persie, was hugely impressed with Bruno Fernandes after his showing in the 1-1 draw against Club Brugge.

It’s long been contended that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are devoid of the sort of quality that the Red Devils are renowned for, but it seems they’ve struck gold with the Portuguese.

“He was unbelievable,” van Persie said on BT Sport. “With top players, you can tell straight away he has something.”

“He was unbelievable.” “With top players, you can tell straight away he has something.” “Silky on the ball, a joy to watch!”@Persie_Official was very impressed with Bruno Fernandes’ cameo against Club Brugge ?? pic.twitter.com/H6Kiik0Qmn — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 20, 2020

The Dutchman is just the latest in a long line of admirers. Ever since he first met his team-mates at their warm weather training camp, Fernandes has set the bar.

Training as he plays, the robust midfielder demands the best from himself and his team-mates, and in the final shake up for the European places, having someone willing to roll up their sleeves and get their hands dirty could be just what United need.

It’s clear that at this stage he’s on the right track, and if he can stay fit and healthy, he could well become one of Man United’s most important players this season.