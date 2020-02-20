Exit touted: Juventus star tipped to leave this summer for this key reason

Juventus will reportedly see Daniele Rugani leave this summer as the bit-part ace is eager to land a more prominent role.

The Bianconeri remain in the hunt for the Serie A title, Coppa Italia and Champions League this season, and so Maurizio Sarri will need quality depth to help them compete on multiple fronts.

However, Rugani has continued to struggle for playing time as the 25-year-old has been limited to just six appearances all season.

That comes despite Merih Demiral and Giorgio Chiellini suffering injuries, with Leonardo Bonucci and Matthijs de Ligt establishing themselves as the first-choice pairing under Sarri this year.

It’s a continuation of a problem that Rugani has faced for several years in Turin, as he hasn’t made more than 26 appearances in a single campaign over the last four seasons.

According to Calciomercato, that could now ultimately result in an exit this summer as it’s suggested although the relationship between the two parties is still fine, Rugani wants a bigger role and will leave to go in search of one elsewhere at the end of the season.

No interested parties are specifically mentioned in the report above, but given his quality, experience and winning mentality after several years with Juventus, he could be seen as a top option to improve many defences around Europe.

At 25, he will also hope he still has his best years ahead of him, and so time will tell where he goes this summer if an exit does indeed materialise as touted by Calciomercato.

As noted by the Sun, both Arsenal and Leicester City were linked with the Italian defender in January, and so it remains to be seen if that interest carries over into this summer.