Former Man United striker urges Rashford to be ‘careful’ with recovery from back injury

Although he wants to shine at the European Championship for England this summer, and is desperate to get back playing for Manchester United’s first-team, a former Red Devil has told Marcus Rashford to rest.

Robin van Persie suffered from exactly the same injury that has seen the youngster out of action for the past few weeks, but it seems that Rashford could be risking his career if he tries to come back too soon.

“You should really be careful with this injury,” the Dutchman said on BT Sport.

“[…] Especially the first six to eight weeks, you should really let it heal. […] He should take a proper rest, like, sit down on your sofa and rest for the next couple of weeks.”

“I had this same injury, he needs to be really careful.” “He has to think about his future, because he is the future of Man Utd.” Speaking from experience, @Persie_Official urges caution with Marcus Rashford’s recovery. pic.twitter.com/EghY3WLMfa — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 20, 2020

Rashford would do well to listen to someone who has trodden that same path before him.

Though it would be a huge disappointment to miss Euro 2020, that would be nothing compared to having a weakness which continuously returns and, eventually, ruins a career.

Whether he ends up going stir crazy or not, Manchester United need him fit and firing when ready, as do the national team.

He’s of no use to either if he allows his heart to rule his head, and though United fans especially can’t wait to see him back in action, if a few extra weeks rest means seeing him back as good as new, so be it.