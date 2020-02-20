Former Manchester United star Jaap Stam is of the opinion that they should sign James Maddison ahead of Jack Grealish.

Both players have done pretty well for their respective teams this season so far. While Maddison has provided nine goals and three assists, Grealish has netted nine with eight assists to his name. The duo have been linked to Manchester United by the Sun who claim that the club are interested in signing them.

Stam feels that the Red Devils should go for Maddison ahead of Grealish who is more of a winger. Speaking to 888sport, the Dutchman said: “I like Maddison a lot. He’s a midfield player who is very comfortable on the ball and he’s always going into certain positions where he becomes an extra man. He can go by players and score goals as well as creating opportunities for others.

“Jack Grealish, I see more as a winger coming in. For United, they need to look more at direct wingers with pace going forward, instead of a player like Grealish. Who knows, he might be an important player because he is good in tight areas. But for me, it’s Maddison for United.”

Both players have done pretty well for their respective and could well be targeted by other clubs during the summer. However, there’s a chance United could try to sign both players, particularly if Paul Pogba leaves Old Trafford. Provided the club manage to rope in both, their squad would receive a bolstering.