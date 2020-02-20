‘I think your question is out of order’ – Mourinho refuses to answer reporter after Tottenham defeat

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho was far from impressed with one particular question after his side’s defeat to RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Timo Werner’s second-half penalty was all that separated the two sides in the first leg of their round-of-16 tie, and so now the Bundesliga outfit hold a major advantage for the second leg in Germany next month.

It would undoubtedly have been a hugely frustrating night for Mourinho and his players as they came up short, and that was on display in his post-match press conference.

As seen in the video below, the Tottenham manager was asked if he thought his side had played badly or if it was down to Leipzig being impressive as to why they managed to secure a win in north London.

Clearly irritated by the suggestion that his side played badly, Mourinho went on to refuse to answer the reporter’s question and even noted that he thought it was ‘out of order’.

Any manager is going to be in a bad mood after a loss, but Mourinho seemingly wasn’t even prepared to give answers to questions he thought weren’t worthy of one.

It remains to be seen if Tottenham can turn things around when the two sides meet again in the return leg, but this was undoubtedly a night to forget as they must now quickly bounce back with a decisive encounter with Chelsea coming up in the Premier League this weekend.