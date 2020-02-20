‘I will be here next season’ – Pep Guardiola explains why he won’t leave Man City this summer

Pep Guardiola has categorically insisted that he will still be the Man City boss next season despite their UEFA ban from the Champions League.

The reigning Premier League champions were dealt a huge blow last week as it was announced by UEFA that they had been banned from European competitions for two years while they were hit with a €30m fine, as per BBC Sport.

SEE MORE: Euro giants interested in signing €70m Manchester City attacker

It’s added though that City will launch an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport against the decision regarding Financial Fair Play regulations, and so it remains to be seen if it gets overturned or perhaps reduced to help their situation.

It seems regardless of what happens, Guardiola has no plans to go anywhere else this summer, unless the club decide to part company with him.

“Personally, no matter what happens I will be here next season,” Guardiola told Sky Sports. “If the club don’t sack me – that can happen – I will stay here 100 per cent, more than ever.

“Firstly, because I want to stay more than the contract [I have] now. It’s something special, I want to stay, I want to help the club, if it is possible, to maintain this level as much as possible.

“Why should I leave when I said a month ago that I love this club and I like to be here. We spoke with the players and for the next three months here we are going to focus on what we have to do and then we will have to see the sentence.”

That will be a major boost for Man City as they will hope to keep their current squad and staff together to get through the possible absence from Europe.

Guardiola could set the tone for the rest of those concerned by insisting that he will stay, but much will now depend on their appeal as even being absent from the Champions League for one season could be more manageable in terms of convincing their top stars to stay and to attract their targets to the Etihad still.

It seems unlikely that City would willingly split with Guardiola given the success that they’ve enjoyed together thus far, and so it all points towards the Spaniard remaining in charge next season whatever happens in the courts.