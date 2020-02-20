Chelsea loanee Ethan Ampadu has revealed that he’s keen on a return to Stamford Bridge next season after he’s done helping RB Leipzig this year.

The 19-year-old is on a season-long loan deal with the Bundesliga outfit, and has made seven appearances so far in this campaign.

As they remain in the hunt for the league title and Champions League, he has more immediate priorities on his mind, but naturally having helped his side to a win at Tottenham on Wednesday night, he was asked about a possible future with Chelsea moving forward.

Based on his answer below, he was professional enough to reiterate that his current focus is on Leipzig, but ultimately he’s still hopeful he’ll get another shot to prove his worth with the Blues.

“I am always watching Chelsea and seeing what is going on,” he said, as quoted by Sky Sports. “It is good to see the young players are shining at the moment.

“They are in the top four so fingers crossed they can hold on to that.

“I would like to go back, I aim to, but right now I am focused on Leipzig and finishing the season.”

With youngsters getting a chance to impress at Chelsea this season under Frank Lampard, Ampadu will surely hope to be part of that push moving forward and to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Fikayo Tomori, Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham.

That said, Chelsea’s transfer ban has been lifted now and as seen with their confirmation of a deal to sign Hakim Ziyech this summer, it remains to be seen if Lampard starts to splash out on established and world-class options where possible with the resources provided to him to find a balance with those who have come through this season.

That in turn could have a negative knock-on effect for Ampadu ahead of a possible return, but time will tell if he still has a chance to stake his claim next year.