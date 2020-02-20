Juventus have reportedly identified Thiago Alcantara as an alternative to Paul Pogba.

The Spaniard has made 27 appearances for Bayern Munich across all competitions this season so far, scoring three goals and providing two assists.

SEE MORE: Exit touted: Juventus star tipped to leave this summer for this key reason

According to Italian newspaper Tuttosport, Juventus have identified Thiago as an alternative if they are unable to sign Pogba. The report also claims that other players in the Bianconeri’s radar include Sandro Tonali and Houssem Aouar.

Juve have been linked to Pogba for a while now with Calciomercato suggesting a few days back that Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot would be included as part of any deal to sign the Frenchman.

Thiago has been an integral player for Bayern since joining them from Barcelona. Currently valued at €60 million according to Transfermarkt, the Spanish international has amassed 31 goals and 37 assists in 222 appearances across all competitions for the Bavarians so far.

Provided Juventus are unable to sign Pogba then Thiago would be someone they could try roping in but Bayern may not be too willing to let go of him.