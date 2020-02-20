Key Man Utd duo provide Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with double fitness boost

Man Utd have received a double fitness boost as there are positive updates on pair Victor Lindelof and Scott McTominay.

As noted by the club’s official site, Lindelof was forced to miss the win over Chelsea on Monday night due to illness, and so there were perhaps doubts over his availability in midweek

SEE MORE: Pundit urges Solskjaer to drop ‘lost’ Manchester United star

The Red Devils face Club Brugge in the first leg of their Europa League round-of-32 tie, and as per the club’s site, the Swedish defender has travelled with the rest of the squad for the encounter.

That would suggest that he has recovered sufficiently to be considered available for selection, but considering how Eric Bailly impressed against Chelsea, Lindelof may find it difficult to force his way back into the starting line-up immediately.

In turn, it’s a selection headache that boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will welcome, and it remains to be seen what he decides to go with for this particular encounter.

Meanwhile, the same report adds that McTominay returned to full training on Wednesday as he steps up his recovery from a knee injury, and although he won’t feature against Brugge, it’s still a big positive for United that he is seemingly on the verge of making his comeback.

The 23-year-old has made 21 appearances already this season, chipping in with three goals and an assist, and prior to his injury setback, he was undoubtedly an important part of Solskjaer’s plans.

With that in mind, having him back for the business end of the campaign will be a huge boost for Man Utd, as he’ll add another key option in midfield as they look to compete on multiple fronts between now and the end of the season.