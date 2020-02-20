Leicester boss Rodgers denies rumours of approach for Liverpool star

It seems that some people are putting two and two together and making five. At least that’s the impression Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has.

His former player, Adam Lallana, who signed for Liverpool when Rodgers was manager of the Anfield outfit, has been linked with a move to the Foxes, but the northern Irishman have insisted that he’s made no approach.

“I’ve seen a lot of stuff around Adam and that we’ve approached Liverpool and what not, which obviously isn’t the case,” talkSPORT report him as saying.

“But Adam is a wonderful player and not only that he’s got a good attitude.”

Now aged 31, Lallana’s Reds career has been hit by injuries over the past couple of seasons.

In his general absence, Jurgen Klopp’s side have become European champions and are odds on to win their first ever Premier League title at some point in the next few weeks.

There’s not too much doubt that Lallana still has the skill set to be useful asset at a top flight club, but unless Leicester decide to ship out a few players of their own, it’s hard to see how the England international could fit into the Foxes’ starting lineup.