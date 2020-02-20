‘Lingard and Pereira should just be released’ – These Man United fans react to ‘pathetic’ performance vs Club Brugge

Some Manchester United fans are understandably concerned after the team’s performance in the first-leg of their Europa League knockout clash against Club Brugge.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side didn’t look as though they were at the races from the get-go, United’s shaky defending almost cost them a goal less than three minutes into the tie.

Things went from bad to worse as the Belgian outfit grabbed an opener in the 15th minute, Emmanuel Dennis scored with a lovely lob after defenders Diogo Dalot and Brandon Williams were caught napping.

Fortunately Anthony Martial levelled for the Red Devils after capitalising on a costly mistake from Brugge’s centre-back. Check it out here.

Ultimately the tale of the rest of the match was more of the disappointing same for United. Solskjaer’s men boasted more possession but failed to make this count with a lack of clear-cut opportunities at goal.

Here’s how some supporters reacted to the team’s display:

Lucky to get the draw. Pathetic performance as usual. Lingard and Pereira should just be released, disgraceful “football players” #GlazersOut #OleOut #MUFC #LUHG — ?????????????? (@GlazersOutSzn) February 20, 2020

Don’t take Lingard and Perreira back tho.. Sell them to a club in Belgium asap. Thanks. — Man United Source (@1ManUnitedNews) February 20, 2020

Bruno Fernandes honestly came on and did better than Pereira and Lingard have done all season. I never want to see them play for us again… #OleOut — Taz ? (@Tarum_7) February 20, 2020

Watching Fernandes for 10 minutes was 100 times better than watching lingard and Pereira for 80 minutes — Seán (@SeanM13439) February 20, 2020

Leave Periera at Brugge, please. — Humza (@HJRutd) February 20, 2020

Awful performance. Only scraped a draw due to a poor pass from Brugge. — Michael Reid (@Michaelreid89) February 20, 2020

I totally blame it on Ole. His team selection was awful. If he says we played good in his press conference then he can resign and join Molde. — Dex (@ManUtdPS) February 20, 2020

Not good enough — TuKay™ (@TuKayUTD) February 20, 2020

bruno is class above the rest — Waddles (@itsWaddles_) February 20, 2020

Dont bother coming back from Belgium — ? (@utdhxrry) February 20, 2020

It appears as though some supporters have almost given up on midfielders Jesse Lingard and Andreas Pereira. The duo have perhaps been below-par for far too long now and some fans are beginning to become more frustrated with the stars.

Is it fair for some supporters to aim this potentially uncalled for abuse towards Pereira and Lingard, could the pair’s lacklustre performances be a result of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s tactics?

United will take a potentially crucial away goal into the second-leg of the knockout tie, regardless of this, the team have missed a glorious opportunity to put the tie to bed.

Increased pressure on United to perform in front of their fans at Old Trafford could also now have a negative impact on the side’s form in the Premier League.