After it was rumoured that Liverpool were looking to enhance their scouting operation with a senior member of staff at Real Madrid, the Reds have totally dismissed those suggestions.

The Daily Telegraph had reported that a number of Premier League clubs that included Chelsea, Everton and Liverpool, were interested in Los Blancos’ chief scout, Juni Calafat.

Calafat is highly regarded at the Santiago Bernabeu, and any approach won’t be looked upon favourably, however, the Liverpool Echo report that this won’t be from the Reds.

Furthermore, the newspaper states that there won’t be an approach in the future either.

The club remain extremely happy with their current scouting set up, and suggest that such an appointment isn’t in keeping with what sporting director, Michael Edwards, would desire for that area of the club.

It’s hard to understand why any changes would be discussed in any event, given that Jurgen Klopp’s side are the reigning European champions and are about to win their first ever Premier League.

Clearly their scouting department are doing something right!