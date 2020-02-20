Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Bayern Munich goalkeeper Christian Fruchtl.

The 20-year-old joined the club’s youth team in 2014 and has been a regular for the reserve team since 2017. This season, Fruchtl has made 23 appearances, keeping clean sheets.

According to German television channel Sport1, Liverpool are interesting in signing the German goalie as a backup option for Alisson and have inquired about him.

The Reds already have a suitable backup option in Adrian who produced some really good performances in the Brazilian’s absence. Liverpool also have Caoimhin Kelleher who did fairly well in the EFL and Andy Lonergan. However, there’s a chance the latter could leave the club after the end of the season when his contract expires.

In that case, if Liverpool do look for a keeper, they could try to rope in Fruchtl and Bayern may not mind letting go of him as they already have the likes of Sven Ulreich, Ron-Thorben Hofmann and later, Alexander Nubel as backups for Manuel Neuer.