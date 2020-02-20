‘Man United are lucky to have you’ – Jurgen Klopp’s classy 262-word response to 10-year-old Red Devils fan

Where Jurgen Klopp is concerned, everything he touches turns to gold. Both on and off the pitch.

His mixture of humour, genuine warmth and respect has won him a legion of admirers since he took over the Liverpool hot-seat, and a classy response to a young Manchester United supporter, might just have won him another fan.

According to the Daily Mail, Daragh Curley, a 10-year-old from Co.Donegal, wrote a letter to the Reds’ manager to ‘complain’ about the Merseyside outfit’s fine form.

“Liverpool are winning too many games,’ the youngster moaned. ‘[…] Being a United fan that is very sad. […] So the next time Liverpool play please make them lose.’

Whether he expected a response is unclear, but not only did he get one, but Klopp replied with his usual touch of class:

10 ya??ndaki Manchester United taraftar? Daragh, Klopp’a mektup yazarak Liverpool’un kaybetmesini istemi?, Klopp’tan da cevap gelmi?. pic.twitter.com/vmVYgS2tCP — footbaLLove (@footbaLLove) February 20, 2020

‘Manchester United are lucky to have you,’ he wrote as part of a 262-word response. ‘[…] Although our clubs are great rivals we also share a respect for one another. This, to me, is what football is all about.’

The German just seems to have the knack of saying the right thing at the right time, whether that’s in press conferences, to his players or otherwise.

With that infectious broad grin a permanent feature, it’s hard for anyone to dislike the man. Even if you happen to be a supporter of Liverpool’s biggest rivals.

It’s heartwarming to see that the manager of one of the world’s biggest clubs still finds the time to fulfil wonderful gestures like this. Klopp deserves all the success at Liverpool.