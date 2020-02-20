New Barcelona signing Martin Braithwaite to wear the No.19 shirt

Once Barcelona were granted permission to sign an emergency striker to cover for Ousmane Dembele’s enforced absence, a number of names were in the frame.

Though it’s a surprise to many, Leganes’ centre-forward, Martin Braithwaite, put pen to paper for the Catalans on Thursday evening.

According to BBC Sport, Barcelona parted with €18m (£15m) to secure the emergency signing of the Dane.

It’s now been announced by the Catalan giants that the 28-year-old will wear the No.19 shirt for the Blaugrana, who will be hoping that he can score the goals to fire them to the La Liga title.

His career goals-to-games ratio is one-in-four, which isn’t really Barca standard, however, it must be said that he’s still been banging them in for a team that have been struggling against relegation all season.

With the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Lionel Messi supplying the bullets, the Danish international is surely going to get more chances than he’s used to.

And if he can convert them, any disappointment that the fan base feel at present will quickly become a thing of the past.