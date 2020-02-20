Leicester City are reportedly eyeing a swoop for Adam Lallana this summer, as he looks set to leave Liverpool on a free transfer.

As per BBC Sport, it has been suggested that the decision has been taken by the Merseyside giants to let the 31-year-old’s contract run down with no plans to agree on a renewal.

With that in mind, he’ll be thinking about his future and finding a possible solution from next season onwards, and it appears as though he could be handed an option to continue to play Premier League football.

According to Sky Sports, Leicester have approached his representatives as they look to step up their pursuit to land his signature, with Brendan Rodgers said to be eager to snap him up to bolster his Leicester squad next season.

It comes as the Foxes remain in third place in the Premier League table after 26 games, as they look to be in a strong position to secure Champions League football.

Adding a player with Lallana’s experience and quality will no doubt help them compete on multiple fronts moving forward, and securing his services on a free transfer would seemingly be smart business.

That said, injuries have been a real problem for the former Southampton star since his arrival at Anfield in 2014, as he made just 31 appearances in the 2017/18 and 2018/19 campaigns combined.

He’s improved this season with 19 appearances to his name already, but it appears as though it won’t be enough to convince Liverpool to keep him, and so joining Rodgers and Leicester’s push for success could be an appealing challenge for him at this stage of his career.

Naturally though, with Liverpool looking to dominate both domestically and in Europe, it will be bitterly disappointing for Lallana to have to leave Merseyside, but he could have a top alternative lined up.