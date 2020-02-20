Robin van Persie reveals which Arsenal youngster he’s most excited about

Robin van Persie held another impromptu Q&A on Twitter on Thursday, and an Arsenal fan wanted his thoughts on the current crop of youngsters.

From Bukayo Saka to Joe Willock and many others, Mikel Arteta is bringing through a group of talented young players at the Emirates, with a number of them getting opportunities to impress this season.

However, there is one stand-out talent that has captured Van Persie’s attention it seems, and that is summer signing Gabriel Martinelli.

As seen in the tweet below, the Dutchman was asked which youngster he was most excited about, and there doesn’t seem to be much debate over it as he simply replied; “Martinelli!”

It’s hard to disagree with the former Arsenal striker given what we’ve seen from the 18-year-old so far this season, as he’s bagged 10 goals and four assists in 23 appearances.

Further, even his own teammates have tipped him for stardom, as seen in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s tweet below from last month, and so it will come as no surprise to see that Van Persie’s tweet has gone down very well with the Arsenal faithful based on the comments and that it had over 2,000 likes after just an hour.

Time will tell just how far Martinelli can take his game, but the early signs are certainly positive and he’ll hope to build on that and continue to improve to justify the hype around him.