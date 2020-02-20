Roy Hodgson yet to accept Crystal Palace chairman’s offer of a surprising new contract

Although he’ll be 73 years of age by the start of next season, that hasn’t stopped Crystal Palace chairman, Steve Parish, offering manager, Roy Hodgson, a new contract.

Though the Eagles have lost one of their best players in Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and weren’t able to strengthen significantly in the January window, Hodgson is still managing to stop the ship from sinking.

The south London outfit are currently sat in 14th position in the Premier League table, but remain six points above the drop zone.

“We’ve presented a contract to Roy, we are talking to him about that but I think everyone is pretty focused on the games,” Parish told Palace TV, as per Sky Sports.

Some might question the logic of handing out another deal to a manager in his mid-seventies, but Hodgson seems to enjoy his lot and any moans about his methods from his players are rarer than hen’s teeth.

According to the Premier League’s official website, the former England boss has managed 314 top-flight games – with a win percentage of just over 34%.

He remains an extremely popular figure who is passionate about his work, and although it might seem surprising on the surface, clearly Crystal Palace still believe that Hodgson has what it takes at the top level.