Ryan Babel hits out at Getafe ace Nyom and the referee after diving incident

There are few things in football that are more annoying than seeing a player blatantly dive in an attempt to win a free kick and slow the game down.

It’s hard to figure out the best way to put an end to it, because we always run the risk of ignoring someone who is genuinely injured and that could cause a lot of issues.

Ryan Babel found one way to make a mockery of the situation vs Getafe tonight, as he openly mocked his opponent and made a huge scene after Getafe’s Nyom went down very easily:

Ryan Babel is a SAVAGE! Alan Nyom starts rolling around on the floor, Babel starts imitating him and then mocks his limping with a fake cry! Next level ??? pic.twitter.com/rCwqeskmKG — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 20, 2020

Of course there was always going to be some fall out from this, with the Getafe players furious and clearly not taking kindly to Babel’s actions, but the Dutchman doubled down after the game and hit out at Nyom and the ref:

Ryan Babel: “No sé si volveré a actuar así, sucede con el calor del momento. Ese chico (Nyom) estaba siendo muy molesto. No me ha impresionado el Getafe. La semana que viene, en nuestra casa, jugaremos mejor con un árbitro diferente”. pic.twitter.com/oXNXl4ADkh — Sp_ | Getafe (@Sp_Getafe) February 20, 2020

He talks about there being a different ref for the second leg and also talking about how unimpressed he was with Getafe and Nyom, so the second leg of this one looks set to be a bit tasty.