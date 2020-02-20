Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol has said that Moussa Dembele wants a move to Manchester United.

The Frenchman has had a pretty good season with Lyon, netting 19 goals and providing six assists in 37 appearances across all competitions so far. Dembele has been linked to Manchester United and Chelsea lately by talkSPORT.

Solhekol has said that the striker who is valued at €100 million wants a move to Manchester United and will be allowed to leave Lyon. He wrote on Sky Sports: “Manchester United will sign a striker in the summer and Lyon’s Moussa Dembele wants to move to Old Trafford. Dembele will be allowed to leave Lyon at the end of the season and he wants to return to England where he started his career at Fulham.

“Dembele has scored 13 times this season and injuries to key players meant Lyon were unwilling to let him leave in January. They also wanted to keep him because they are still in the Champions League and face Juventus next Wednesday. Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas will let Dembele leave in the summer but he will have to settle for less than his €100m (£83m) asking price.”

Dembele has been one of Ligue 1’s best strikers this season and he would attract attention from bigger clubs. Manchester United have some good attackers but someone like the 23-year-old would help them fetch more goals.

Provided Dembele joins the Red Devils, he’ll return to England, having spent a few seasons at Fulham during which, he netted 19 goals in 64 matches across all competitions. The Frenchman also featured in two Premier League matches against West Ham and Everton back during the 2013/14 season.