Video: Ajax star Ryan Babel hilariously mocks Getafe ace’s theatrics

It has to be seen to be believed.

During the Getafe v Ajax Europa League clash on Thursday night, the visitors’ Ryan Babel took feigning injury to a whole new level.

Challenging for the ball with Getafe’s man mountain, Allan Nyom, Babel appeared to swing out an arm which left the right-back theatrically rolling around on the floor.

Once the referee had stopped play, Babel himself then flopped down in front of the official and Nyom, with a dive that even Neymar would’ve been proud of.

Even after Nyom managed to get up and limp away, Babel showed him no sympathy, limping along with him and offering him a few choice words to boot.

