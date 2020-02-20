Video: Alexandre Lacazette hands Arsenal late lead vs Olympiacos after Saka assist

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have taken a late lead in the 80th minute of this evening’s Europa League knockout clash against Olympiacos.

Centre-back Shkodran Mustafi played a pinpoint long pass into Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the Gunners talisman drifted in from the wing before laying the ball off to Bukayo Saka.

The promising Arsenal youngster effortlessly put the ball on a plate for Lacazette with a low cross, the Frenchman made no mistake as he tapped the ball into the back of the net.

This is Lacazette’s second goal in as many games, the French star is shining after a difficult spell.

Take a look at the Frenchman’s tidy finish below:

Lacazette gives Arsenal a late breakthrough ? pic.twitter.com/Fim0BchTRC — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) February 20, 2020

Pictures from RMC Sport.